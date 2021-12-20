Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 1.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Nestlé by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $137.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $138.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average is $127.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

