Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $100.26 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

