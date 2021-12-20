Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 59,405 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

