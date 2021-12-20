Loudon Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 995 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Shares of APD opened at $298.33 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

