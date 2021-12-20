Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stake Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN opened at $6.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.94. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

