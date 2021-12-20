Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $57.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $66.17.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

