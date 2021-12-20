Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 66.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

