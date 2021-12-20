Wealthpoint LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthpoint LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,631,000 after purchasing an additional 848,810 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,895,000 after acquiring an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,050,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $64.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.01. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.