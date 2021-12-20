Wealthpoint LLC Invests $446,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $296,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $159.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.14.

