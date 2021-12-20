Wealthpoint LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthpoint LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $107.73 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

