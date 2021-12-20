Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

