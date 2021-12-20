MakiSwap (MAKI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $332,762.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $332,762.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00051662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.63 or 0.08231784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.10 or 1.00025133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

