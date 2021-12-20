MidasProtocol Achieves Market Cap of $177,243.83 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $177,243.83 and $65,505.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006750 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

