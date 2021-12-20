ACG Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $261.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

