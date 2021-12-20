ACG Wealth Sells 2,550 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

