ACG Wealth Has $2.03 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

