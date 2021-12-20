Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

TMO stock opened at $651.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $624.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.20. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

