Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Target Price at GBX 3,539.78

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($46.78).

DLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($54.18) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.66) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,298 ($43.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 72.16. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,860 ($37.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.88). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,399.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,519.88.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

