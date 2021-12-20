Brokerages Set BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT at $21.25

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYSI. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYSI opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.