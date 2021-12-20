Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 15,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Intel by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 150,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 126,044 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 92,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 83,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

