Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,400 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $146.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $171.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,251,952. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

