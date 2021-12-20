Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.00. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

