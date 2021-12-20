Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 431.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SONN. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SONN opened at $0.47 on Monday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

