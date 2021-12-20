B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases Shares of 42,789 Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60. Matterport Inc has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

