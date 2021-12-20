Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.