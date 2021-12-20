Sempra Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $126.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.59. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

