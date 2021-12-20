McCutchen Group LLC Buys 1,183 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.2% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,777,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $111.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

