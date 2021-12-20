Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LBJ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LBJ) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBJ. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

LBJ opened at $54.40 on Monday. Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $95.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65.

