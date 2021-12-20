Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $201.34 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.