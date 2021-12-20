Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.