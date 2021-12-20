Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 145,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

