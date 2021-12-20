Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $340,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 201,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

