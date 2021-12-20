Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 54.5% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

