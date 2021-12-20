Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Amundi bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

DHI opened at $103.02 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

