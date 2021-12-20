ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Position Reduced by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.