SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 469,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.