National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $62.08 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

