Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in November

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

