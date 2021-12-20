Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $344.14 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

