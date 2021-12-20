Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Declines By 25.7%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.95 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

