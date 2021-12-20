Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

HCHDF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

