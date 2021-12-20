ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $212,254.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00051662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.63 or 0.08231784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.10 or 1.00025133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 85,730,341 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.