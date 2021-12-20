Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 581,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 554.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 118,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

