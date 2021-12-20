Ryo Currency (RYO) One Day Volume Tops $1,747.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,747.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.61 or 0.08283959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00320046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.49 or 0.00921608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00074009 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00396675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00264660 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

