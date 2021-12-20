GHOSTPRISM Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $908,104.24 and approximately $6.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006750 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,396,887 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

