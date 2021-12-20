BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $1.47 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $265,474.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.31 or 0.99716576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00031828 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00939212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,284 coins and its circulating supply is 895,496 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

