OTOCASH 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.00 (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. OTOCASH has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $40.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OTOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OTOCASH has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OTOCASH Coin Profile

OTO is a coin. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,307,413 coins and its circulating supply is 36,820,604 coins. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OTOCASH (OTO) is a Scrypt-PoS Based Cryptocurrency, OTOCASH coin will be used on OTOCASH PAYMENT SYSTEM platform that enables buyers to use their OTO Coins in order to pay sellers (private or merchants). It provides users or merchants with the safety and convenience with KYC and offers consumer-protection to buyers and sellers. “

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

