Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 76 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

McKesson stock opened at $233.09 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $236.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

