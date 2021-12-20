Archer Investment Corp Has $61,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $189.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.