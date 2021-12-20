GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $616.88 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $625.87 and its 200-day moving average is $642.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

